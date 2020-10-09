Menu

Politics

Former premier Jean Charest filing legal action against Quebec government

By The Staff The Canadian Press
And former Quebec Prime Minister Jean Charest is too.
A file photo of former Quebec premier Jean Charest who announced Friday he is taking legal action against the Quebec government. Oct. 9, 2020. Staff/ The Canadian Press

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest is suing the Quebec government for violation of his privacy in connection with a police anti-corruption investigation.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Montreal seeks $1 million in punitive damages and $50,000 in moral damages.

Read more: Quebec’s anti-corruption unit lacking skills and training to fulfil mission: report

Charest says in a statement that in recent years, confidential information about him and his family has been leaked to the media.

He blames the leaks on the province’s anti-corruption police unit, which has conducted an investigation into provincial Liberal party financing while Charest was premier.

He says the leaks were illegal and obstructed justice.

Read more: Charges stayed in corruption case against ex-Quebec deputy premier

The former premier says he was prepared to forego legal action in exchange for an apology from the government and was also ready to go to mediation to reach a settlement, but he says his proposals were refused.

“It is with reluctance that I am filing a lawsuit against the government of Quebec today for violation of my privacy,” Charest said in the statement.

Charest said he will not comment further as the matter is now before the courts.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
