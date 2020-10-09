Cocaine seized during traffic stop in Peterborough: OPP

A Napanee, Ont., man faces drug and driving charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m. a Peterborough County OPP officer conducted a traffic stop on Towerhill Road for a report of a suspected suspended driver.
The officer followed the vehicle to a nearby parking lot and was able to arrest the driver with the assistance of a bystander, OPP said.
Cocaine was found in the vehicle, police allege.
Trending Stories
Robert Calderone, 50, of Napanee, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I substance, driving while under suspension and resisting a peace officer.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday for a bail hearing, OPP said.
Clean drugs offered to users in Ontario to prevent death
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments