Crime

Cocaine seized during traffic stop in Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
A bystander helped an OPP officer arrest a man during a traffic stop in Peterborough.
A bystander helped an OPP officer arrest a man during a traffic stop in Peterborough. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Napanee, Ont., man faces drug and driving charges following a traffic stop in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. a Peterborough County OPP officer conducted a traffic stop on Towerhill Road for a report of a suspected suspended driver.

The officer followed the vehicle to a nearby parking lot and was able to arrest the driver with the assistance of a bystander, OPP said.

Peterobrough man arrested for trafficking drugs from hotel room, police say

Cocaine was found in the vehicle, police allege.

Robert Calderone, 50, of Napanee, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I substance, driving while under suspension and resisting a peace officer.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday for a bail hearing, OPP said.

Click to play video 'Clean drugs offered to users in Ontario to prevent death' Clean drugs offered to users in Ontario to prevent death
Clean drugs offered to users in Ontario to prevent death
