Norwood LCBO theft suspects caught on video surveillance: OPP

Peterborough County OPP are looking for two suspects following a theft at the Norwood LCBO earlier this week.

On Tuesday, officers were called to the Hwy. 7 business following a reported theft.

Police allege that around 3:30 p.m., two people stole three bottles of Hennessy Cognac. The value of the theft is estimated at approximately $210.

On Friday, OPP released images from video surveillance of the suspects. The male suspect is Caucasian, wearing a blue shirt, blue baseball cap and medical mask.

The female suspect is Caucasian with dark hair, wearing a toque, glasses and a medical mask on her chin.

Norwood LCBO theft suspect. Peterborough County OPP

Norwood LCBO theft suspect. Peterborough County OPP

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1 -800-222-TIPS or online.

