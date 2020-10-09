Norwood LCBO theft suspects caught on video surveillance: OPP

Peterborough County OPP are looking for two suspects following a theft at the Norwood LCBO earlier this week.
On Tuesday, officers were called to the Hwy. 7 business following a reported theft.
Police allege that around 3:30 p.m., two people stole three bottles of Hennessy Cognac. The value of the theft is estimated at approximately $210.
On Friday, OPP released images from video surveillance of the suspects. The male suspect is Caucasian, wearing a blue shirt, blue baseball cap and medical mask.
The female suspect is Caucasian with dark hair, wearing a toque, glasses and a medical mask on her chin.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1
