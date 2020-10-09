Menu

Crime

Norwood LCBO theft suspects caught on video surveillance: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough County OPP are looking for two suspects following a theft at a LCBO in Norwood.
Peterborough County OPP are looking for two suspects following a theft at a LCBO in Norwood. Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP are looking for two suspects following a theft at the Norwood LCBO earlier this week.

On Tuesday, officers were called to the Hwy. 7 business following a reported theft.

Police allege that around 3:30 p.m., two people stole three bottles of Hennessy Cognac. The value of the theft is estimated at approximately $210.

On Friday, OPP released images from video surveillance of the suspects. The male suspect is Caucasian, wearing a blue shirt, blue baseball cap and medical mask.

The female suspect is Caucasian with dark hair, wearing a toque, glasses and a medical mask on her chin.

Norwood LCBO theft suspect.
Norwood LCBO theft suspect. Peterborough County OPP
Norwood LCBO theft suspect.
Norwood LCBO theft suspect. Peterborough County OPP

Anyone with information  is asked to call OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

