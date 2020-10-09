Menu

Politics

Ontario NDP pitches long-term care revamp as part of their 2022 election platform

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2020 6:11 am
TORONTO — Ontario’s New Democrats are presenting a multibillion-dollar plan to revamp the long-term care sector as the first plank of their 2022 election platform.

The official Opposition is set to unveil its vision for the sector at a press conference this morning.

The plan calls for a shift to a public, not-for-profit, long-term care system over the course of eight years, phasing out private operators.

Read more: ‘I don’t want to go through this ever in my life again,’ LTC resident tells Ontario inquiry

The party says it would also create 50,000 additional resident spaces in smaller “family-like” homes in that time.

The NDP estimate the plan would cost $6 billion in capital costs over eight years and $9.5 billion in operational funding over six years.

The party also says it will boost worker pay by $5 per hour.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
