Comments

Canada

Thanksgiving 2020: What’s open and closed in Barrie

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 3:49 pm
AP

As Barrie and Ontario continue to see a high number of COVID-19 cases, many people will be celebrating their Thanksgiving weekends differently this year.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is advising residents to keep close contact with household members only. If people do gather during Thanksgiving, officials recommend doing it outside, following the provincial restrictions, wearing a mask and maintaining physical distance.

Read more: Coronavirus: Indoor dining, gyms ordered to close in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa

The current gathering restrictions are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. On Friday, Ontario announced Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa will move back to a modified Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The modified Stage 2 in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa will force businesses to close, including indoor dining, gyms, casinos and movie theatres.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coronavirus: Premier Doug Ford clarifies Thanksgiving guidance, says to limit time to only your household

On Oct. 12, Thanksgiving Day, many businesses and services in Barrie will have altered hours for this year’s holiday. Here’s what to expect:

What’s open

  • Movie theatres
  • Sunset Barrie Drive-In
  • TangerOutlets Cookstown, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Some restaurants and patios
Click to play video 'Ontario grapples with rise in COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving' Ontario grapples with rise in COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving
Ontario grapples with rise in COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving

What’s closed

  • Barrie city hall
  • Barrie Library
  • Barrie recreation centres, including the Allandale, East Bayfield and Holly community centres
  • Beer Store locations
  • Georgian Mall
  • LCBO store locations
  • Zehrs locations
  • There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection. Collection during the week of the holiday will occur one day later for the remainder of the week
  • There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario turkey producers struggle ahead of Thanksgiving

Story continues below advertisement

Transit

  • Barrie Transit will not operate on Thanksgiving Monday
  • Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Premier Doug Ford urges Ontario residents to only celebrate with their household this Thanksgiving' Coronavirus: Premier Doug Ford urges Ontario residents to only celebrate with their household this Thanksgiving
Coronavirus: Premier Doug Ford urges Ontario residents to only celebrate with their household this Thanksgiving
