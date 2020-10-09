Thanksgiving 2020: What’s open and closed in Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

As Barrie and Ontario continue to see a high number of COVID-19 cases, many people will be celebrating their Thanksgiving weekends differently this year.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is advising residents to keep close contact with household members only. If people do gather during Thanksgiving, officials recommend doing it outside, following the provincial restrictions, wearing a mask and maintaining physical distance.

The current gathering restrictions are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. On Friday, Ontario announced Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa will move back to a modified Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The modified Stage 2 in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa will force businesses to close, including indoor dining, gyms, casinos and movie theatres.

On Oct. 12, Thanksgiving Day, many businesses and services in Barrie will have altered hours for this year’s holiday. Here’s what to expect:

What’s open

Movie theatres

Sunset Barrie Drive-In

TangerOutlets Cookstown, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some restaurants and patios

What’s closed

Barrie city hall

Barrie Library

Barrie recreation centres, including the Allandale, East Bayfield and Holly community centres

Beer Store locations

Georgian Mall

LCBO store locations

Zehrs locations

There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection. Collection during the week of the holiday will occur one day later for the remainder of the week

There will be no Canada Post mail collection or distribution

Transit

Barrie Transit will not operate on Thanksgiving Monday

Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

