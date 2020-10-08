Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Health

Police search for suspect who vandalized COVID-19 signs in Coquitlam park

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 5:49 pm
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly vandalized signs in a Coquitlam park.
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly vandalized signs in a Coquitlam park. Coquitlam RCMP

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly damaged signs that urge people to maintain social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Someone spray-painted the word “Hoax” on a sign in Town Centre Park and other signs were vandalized, RCMP said in a release.

Police are searching for a suspect alleged to have vandalized signs in a Coquitlam park.
Police are searching for a suspect alleged to have vandalized signs in a Coquitlam park.

Police believe the damage occurred sometime between Sept. 19 and 23. They released a photo and description of a suspect, who they believe was in the park between those dates.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'B.C. doctor hospitalized 105 days with coronavirus says it’s no hoax' B.C. doctor hospitalized 105 days with coronavirus says it’s no hoax
B.C. doctor hospitalized 105 days with coronavirus says it’s no hoax

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven Caucasian man between the ages of 25 and 35 who stands five-foot-six to five-foot-eight inches tall. He may be wearing an orange jacket and ripped jeans, RCMP said.

Read more: Coronavirus: Man accused in North Vancouver care home hoax call appears in court

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Public Health Agency of Canada said the country has had an average of 2,052 new coronavirus cases a day for the past week, with 18 deaths a day and 673 people in hospital.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadabc coronavirusBC COVID-19Coquitlam park vandalismCOVID-19 sign vandalized
Flyers
More weekly flyers