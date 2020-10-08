Police search for suspect who vandalized COVID-19 signs in Coquitlam park

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly damaged signs that urge people to maintain social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Someone spray-painted the word “Hoax” on a sign in Town Centre Park and other signs were vandalized, RCMP said in a release.

Police are searching for a suspect alleged to have vandalized signs in a Coquitlam park.

Police believe the damage occurred sometime between Sept. 19 and 23. They released a photo and description of a suspect, who they believe was in the park between those dates.

Story continues below advertisement

2:11 B.C. doctor hospitalized 105 days with coronavirus says it’s no hoax B.C. doctor hospitalized 105 days with coronavirus says it’s no hoax

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven Caucasian man between the ages of 25 and 35 who stands five-foot-six to five-foot-eight inches tall. He may be wearing an orange jacket and ripped jeans, RCMP said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Public Health Agency of Canada said the country has had an average of 2,052 new coronavirus cases a day for the past week, with 18 deaths a day and 673 people in hospital.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement