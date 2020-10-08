Menu

Crime

Thompson, Man., cops seize cash, bear spray in Pisew Falls traffic stop

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 3:33 pm
Cash seized by RCMP in Thompson, Man.
Manitoba RCMP

A duo from Thompson, Man., face a number of charges after an early morning traffic stop on Highway 6 near Pisew Falls.

Thompson RCMP said a vehicle was pulled over around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, resulting in the seizure of a large amount of cash — believed to have been the proceeds of crime — and a can of bear spray.

A 32-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have each been charged with possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime and possession of a weapon.

The man also faces a Highway Traffic Act charge of driving while disqualified.

Thompson police continue to investigate.

