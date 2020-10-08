Thompson, Man., cops seize cash, bear spray in Pisew Falls traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A duo from Thompson, Man., face a number of charges after an early morning traffic stop on Highway 6 near Pisew Falls.

Thompson RCMP said a vehicle was pulled over around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, resulting in the seizure of a large amount of cash — believed to have been the proceeds of crime — and a can of bear spray.

A 32-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have each been charged with possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime and possession of a weapon.

The man also faces a Highway Traffic Act charge of driving while disqualified.

Thompson police continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

2:14 Winnipeg police say 1 dead, 5 injured after attempted traffic stop leads to crash Winnipeg police say 1 dead, 5 injured after attempted traffic stop leads to crash