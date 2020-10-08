Menu

Comments

Entertainment

Katharine McPhee, David Foster expecting 1st child together

By Sarah Curran ETCanada.com
Posted October 8, 2020 3:07 pm
Click to play video 'David Foster on the record about his biopic ‘Off the Record’' David Foster on the record about his biopic ‘Off the Record’
WATCH: Global News sat down with legendary music producer and songwriter David Foster to discuss documentary ‘Off the Record,’ a biopic about the Canadian’s life in the studio and beyond.

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster are getting ready to welcome a tiny addition to their family.

The 36-year-old Broadway star and the 70-year-old Canadian composer are expecting their first child together.

Sources confirmed the news to People magazine on Thursday.

READ MORE: Katherine McPhee and David Foster score marriage licence

According to the outlet, the couple were shopping for baby items in Montecito, Calif. this week.

Foster is already father to daughters Allison, 50, Amy, 46, Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, from previous relationships.

READ MORE: Katherine McPhee still rocking her ‘American Idol’ dress, 14 years later

McPhee and Foster were wed during a secret ceremony at St. Yeghiche Church in London, England in June 2019.

