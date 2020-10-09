Thanksgiving 2020: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

As Thanksgiving approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed over the long weekend in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

On Monday, GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

There will be regular curbside waste collection so get your garbage out by 7 a.m.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, library locations, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All LCBO stores will be closed.

Select Beer Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for drive-thru sales only. The list includes:

• 250 Bleams Rd., Kitchener

• 150 Holiday Inn Dr., Cambridge

• 624 King St. N., Waterloo

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Thanksgiving

The following is open in Cambridge:

• Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

The following are closed in Cambridge:

• George Hancock pool

• McDougall Cottage

• Fashion History Museum

• Cambridge Centre for the Arts

• all other community centres, arenas, indoor swimming pools and libraries

• city hall

6:34 Thanksgiving turkey tips Thanksgiving turkey tips

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Thanksgiving

The following are open in Kitchener:

• Forest Heights pool will open from 7 a.m. until 8:45 p.m. All other pools will be closed.

• The Aud and community arenas will open for scheduled rentals in the evening.

The following are closed in Kitchener:

• city hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

• Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade has been cancelled

• Activa Sportsplex which includes the Lyle S. Hallman walking track will open at 7 a.m.

• Kitchener Market

• all indoor swimming pools and community centres

• Budd Park indoor facility

• all Kitchener Public Library locations

• Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

• Joseph Schneider Haus

• THEMUSEUM

• Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

• Homer Watson House & Gallery

5:30 Make the most of your Thanksgiving leftovers Make the most of your Thanksgiving leftovers

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Thanksgiving

The following are open in Waterloo:

• The Adult Recreation Centre will be open for washroom use only

• RIM Park will open at 4 p.m. for regular programs

The following are closed in Waterloo:

• Albert McCormick Community Centre

• Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer and Sports Centre

• Moses Springer Community Centre

• Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex (building)

• Adult Rec Centre, Wing 404

• Waterloo City Hall

• Waterloo Service Centre

• RIM Park

• WRMC