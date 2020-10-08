Menu

Canada

Federal carbon tax needs to increase for Canada to meet climate goals: PBO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2020 11:25 am
OTTAWA — The parliamentary budget officer says the federal carbon tax would have to rise over the coming years if the country is to meet emission-reduction targets under the Paris climate accord.

The issue is by how much and whether the costs are shared broadly.

Read more: Canada’s carbon tax dispute not settled yet as Supreme Court reserves judgment in cases

The carbon tax is already set to rise to $50 per tonne of emissions by 2022 and the Liberals have not said what the path for the levy might be after that.

In a report this morning, budget officer Yves Giroux estimates the tax will have to rise to $117 per tonne by 2030 if it is applied to all industries.

But if the government caps the levy at $50 per tonne for big industrial emitters, households and other sectors of the economy would have to cover the difference, requiring a levy of $289 per tonne in 2030.

The scenarios envisioned by the budget office assume the federal fuel charge applies to all provinces and territories post-2022, and that carbon taxes are the only measure used to close the emissions gap.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
