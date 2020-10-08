104 new positive coronavirus in Waterloo Region over past 7 days

Send this page to someone via email

For the second straight day, Waterloo Public Health reported 13 new positive tests for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 1,841.

Of the 13 new cases, nine have been attributed to people under the age of 40.

There have now been 104 new positive tests reported in the region over the past seven days. Over the previous week, there were 68 new cases reported in the area.

Another 20 people have also been cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,841.

With no new deaths reported in the area, the number of active cases falls to 124, seven less than Wednesday’s update.

Three of those infected are in area hospitals, one more than a day earlier.

A new outbreak was declared after a staff member at a home child care provider in Waterloo tested positive.

A second case was also reported in another outbreak after a second staff member tested positive for the coronavirus at the Conestoga Lodge retirement home in Kitchener.

There are four other active outbreaks in the area including at a nursing home in Waterloo, a daycare in St. Jacobs, a school in Kitchener and a congregate setting.

An outbreak that began in the food and beverage sector last month has been declared over.

Elsewhere, Ontario is reporting 797 new positive tests for the coronavirus, a new provincial record of cases within a 24-hour period since the pandemic began.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 265 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 182 in Ottawa, 134 in Peel Region, 78 in York Region and 33 in Halton Region.

The total cumulative number of cases now stands at 56,742.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province processed nearly 48,500 tests in the last 24 hours — which is also a new provincial record for tests.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

