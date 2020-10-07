Menu

Crime

Man hospitalized following armed assault in Montreal’s east end

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 8:02 pm
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed during an altercation in Pointe-aux-Trembles. Wednesday, oct. 7, 2020.
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed during an altercation in Pointe-aux-Trembles. Wednesday, oct. 7, 2020. Staff/Global News

Police are investigating after an armed assault Wednesday afternoon in Montreal’s east end landed one man in hospital.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said a fight broke out between a group of people at around 5:00 p.m. on 13 Avenue, near the intersection of Reeves Street in Pointe-aux-Trembles.

According to police, the altercation involved four suspects and one victim.

“At one point one of the suspects pulled out what’s possibly a sharp weapon or a knife and stabbed the victim to the upper body, a couple of times,” Bergeron said.

The man was rushed to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“He is in serious, but stable condition,” Bergeron said.

It is not yet known what led to the altercation in the first place and the connection between the individuals involved.

