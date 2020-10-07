Search underway for canoer after boat found overturned on Fawcett Lake

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in northern Alberta are looking for a 31-year-old man after his canoe was found overturned on Fawcett Lake.

The man was last seen the morning of Oct. 5 and police said the man was going to use the canoe before he set off to go hunting.

Neighbours and other community members began a search the next day after not hearing from the man. RCMP said they were notified when the search found the man’s canoe overturned.

Emergency services began their search at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a search involving boats from the RCMP, Lesser Slave Lake Regional Fire Service and Alberta Environment, as well as aircraft from the RCMP and Forestry were being used.

Police said the man has “extensive experience” in the outdoors.

Fawcett Lake is about 239 kilometres north of Edmonton.