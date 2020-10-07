Menu

Canada

Search underway for canoer after boat found overturned on Fawcett Lake

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
A RCMP officer on patrol in July 2020.
A RCMP officer on patrol in July 2020. Supplied: Parkland RCMP

RCMP in northern Alberta are looking for a 31-year-old man after his canoe was found overturned on Fawcett Lake.

The man was last seen the morning of Oct. 5 and police said the man was going to use the canoe before he set off to go hunting.

Read more: RCMP investigate boater’s death in northern Alberta

Neighbours and other community members began a search the next day after not hearing from the man. RCMP said they were notified when the search found the man’s canoe overturned.

Emergency services began their search at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a search involving boats from the RCMP, Lesser Slave Lake Regional Fire Service and Alberta Environment, as well as aircraft from the RCMP and Forestry were being used.

Read more: Remote-controlled vehicle finds missing boater on bottom of Alberta lake

Police said the man has “extensive experience” in the outdoors.

Fawcett Lake is about 239 kilometres north of Edmonton.

