Sexualized onions: Facebook lifts ban on Newfoundland advertisement for seeds

Facebook has reversed its decision to prevent a seed company in Newfoundland from using a photo of a pile of onions, which the social media giant had deemed “overtly sexual.”

Jackson McLean, the manager of Gaze Seed Co. in St. John’s, says Facebook approved the online advertisement today after he asked for a review of the ban.

McLean says there was nothing sexual about the ad for Walla Walla sweet onion seeds.

A photo on the packaging shows several whole onions piled in a wicker basket and a few sliced onions in the foreground.

McLean says there must be something about the round shape of the vegetables that was misconstrued by Facebook’s screening algorithms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.