Comments

Consumer

Sexualized onions: Facebook lifts ban on Newfoundland advertisement for seeds

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2020 1:43 pm
A N.L. seed company's ad for onions was flagged by Facebook for being "overtly sexual.".
A N.L. seed company's ad for onions was flagged by Facebook for being "overtly sexual.". Getty Images

Facebook has reversed its decision to prevent a seed company in Newfoundland from using a photo of a pile of onions, which the social media giant had deemed “overtly sexual.”

Jackson McLean, the manager of Gaze Seed Co. in St. John’s, says Facebook approved the online advertisement today after he asked for a review of the ban.

McLean says there was nothing sexual about the ad for Walla Walla sweet onion seeds.

A photo on the packaging shows several whole onions piled in a wicker basket and a few sliced onions in the foreground.

Read more: Atlantic Canada has highest number of new gardeners in Canada amid COVID-19: study

McLean says there must be something about the round shape of the vegetables that was misconstrued by Facebook’s screening algorithms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
FacebookNewfoundlandNLonionsSaint JohnsFacebook adGaze Seed CompanyJackson McLeanOnion adSexy onion adWalla Walla onion
