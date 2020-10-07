Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

Aggressive fire destroys popular Greek restaurant in Kelowna, B.C.

By Shelby Thom Global News
Click to play video 'Olympia Taverna Fire' Olympia Taverna Fire
WATCH: Olympia Taverna, a popular Greek restaurant in Kelowna, B.C., was destroyed by fire on Tuesday night.

A fast-moving fire destroyed a popular Greek restaurant in Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Highway 33 at approximately 11:13 p.m. as witnesses saw flames erupt from the building, officials said.

Read more: Kelowna Fire Department extinguishes garage fire, kitchen fire within 12-hour span

Witness video sent to Global News showed that the restaurant was Olympia Greek Taverna.

Kelowna restaurant Olympia Greek Taverna was destroyed by flames on Tuesday night.
Kelowna restaurant Olympia Greek Taverna was destroyed by flames on Tuesday night. Courtesy: Kelly Morris

“The fire had spread throughout the restaurant and was very difficult to extinguish,” said platoon captain Dennis Miller.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-five firefighters responded to the aggressive blaze, along with four engines, a command unit, a rescue truck and two ladder trucks.

Read more: Fire destroys legal marijuana grow operation near Kelowna

The flames prompted the closure of a section of the highway’s southbound lane between Park Road and Prior Road on Wednesday morning. A detour was in effect, according to DriveBC.

The business is owned by Mike and Chris Koutsantionis, according to its website, and reopened on June 17 following a closure due to COVID-19.

More to come

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna Fire DepartmentKelowna fireOlympia Greek TavernaGreek restaurant fireOlympia Greek Taverna fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers