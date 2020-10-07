Aggressive fire destroys popular Greek restaurant in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A fast-moving fire destroyed a popular Greek restaurant in Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Highway 33 at approximately 11:13 p.m. as witnesses saw flames erupt from the building, officials said.

Witness video sent to Global News showed that the restaurant was Olympia Greek Taverna.

Kelowna restaurant Olympia Greek Taverna was destroyed by flames on Tuesday night. Courtesy: Kelly Morris

“The fire had spread throughout the restaurant and was very difficult to extinguish,” said platoon captain Dennis Miller.

Twenty-five firefighters responded to the aggressive blaze, along with four engines, a command unit, a rescue truck and two ladder trucks.

The flames prompted the closure of a section of the highway’s southbound lane between Park Road and Prior Road on Wednesday morning. A detour was in effect, according to DriveBC.

The business is owned by Mike and Chris Koutsantionis, according to its website, and reopened on June 17 following a closure due to COVID-19.

