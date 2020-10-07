Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ottawa Public Health reports 117 new coronavirus cases

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 1:35 pm
coronavirus test
Ottawa Public Health's latest COVID-19 report shows 810 active cases of the virus currently in Ottawa. Getty Images

Ottawa added 117 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the second-highest single-day spike of the novel coronavirus pandemic for the nation’s capital.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reports there have now been 4,970 cases of the virus in the city since the start of the pandemic.

There are 810 active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, according to OPH’s dashboard, five more than the day before.

Read more: Communications ‘chaos’ causes confusion at Ottawa COVID-19 testing sites

There are 28 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, six of whom are in the intensive care unit.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s increase is surpassed only by the 142 new cases reported last Friday, the same day Ottawa’s medical officer of health declared that the city’s health-care system was in “crisis.”

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Freeland says Canadians ‘can be confident’ hospitals have the ventilators needed amid 2nd wave' Coronavirus: Freeland says Canadians ‘can be confident’ hospitals have the ventilators needed amid 2nd wave
Coronavirus: Freeland says Canadians ‘can be confident’ hospitals have the ventilators needed amid 2nd wave

Eight new coronavirus outbreaks were reported in Ottawa institutions such as long-term care homes and schools, raising the total number of ongoing outbreaks to 61.

The coronavirus outbreak at Assumption School in Vanier was declared over as of Tuesday with just two students testing positive for the virus, OPH’s dashboard shows.

Wednesday’s report includes new outbreaks at Carlingview Manor and Madonna Care Community, the third and fourth coronavirus outbreaks at the respective long-term care homes.

Read more: Ottawa’s Carlingview Manor long-term care home targeted in $25M class-action lawsuit

