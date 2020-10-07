There’s a pandemic on, but don’t forget about reproductive health: Winnipeg doc

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg gynecologist is encouraging women not to forgo their reproductive health during the pandemic.

Dr. Leslea Walters of Millennium Medical told 680 CJOB that women shouldn’t miss their scheduled appointments due to fear of COVID-19. For the third consecutive year, Walters’ clinic is offering a Pap Day open to walk-in patients as well as pre-booked appointments on Wednesday.

“There are so many concerns,” Walters said about women missing their regular exams.

“Specifically in gynecology, it’s missing the opportunity to pick up these pre-cancerous changes that happen before cervical cancer, and these changes are entirely treatable.

“If we don’t pick them up, we see these women when it’s late, and we don’t like the outcomes that happen.” Tweet This

Walters said anyone with symptoms likely already has a problem, so her goal is to see women regularly as a preventive measure, and Pap Day is an opportunity for many Winnipeggers to come down and get an exam — covered by Manitoba Health.

“We’re trying to hit up women when they’re feeling healthy and have no reason to think of their cervix, other than seeing our silly ads.”

Due to the pandemic, Walters said her clinic, located on Balmoral Street across from the University of Winnipeg, is following provincial guidelines, with personal protective equipment for staff and asking everyone who attends to wear a mask.

