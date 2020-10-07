Female passenger in crash on Hamilton Mountain dies in hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a 23-year-old woman is the city’s 12th traffic fatality of 2020 following a collision on Friday near Upper James Street and Rymal Road.

Investigators say the woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Tuesday, days after a crash involving a Ford Focus sedan and a Honda Odyssey minivan sometime around 9 p.m. at an intersection on the mountain.

It’s believed the minivan was travelling southbound on Upper James at the same time a Ford Focus sedan was travelling northbound on the same roadway, according to detectives.

Read more: Police investigating shooting on Mohawk Road near Upper James in Hamilton

Police say the vehicles smashed into each other, resulting in two occupants from the sedan having to be transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the Focus, a 26-year-old man from Cambridge, is still in hospital recovering from injuries.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Odyssey, who did not require medical treatment, is facing a charge of failing to avoid a collision, say police.

Police have not released the name of the 23-year-old victim out of respect for the family.

Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to call detectives at 905-546-4755. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

1:15 Hundreds attend gathering in Hamilton parking lot despite coronavirus restrictions Hundreds attend gathering in Hamilton parking lot despite coronavirus restrictions