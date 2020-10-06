Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Suspected human remains found in Hamilton park: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Hamilton police investigate
Hamilton police have called in the Coroner's Office after suspected human remains were found at Windermere Basin Park. Don Mitchell / Global News

An investigation is underway after suspected human remains were found at Windermere Basin Park in Hamilton.

Hamilton police were called to the park on Eastport Drive on Tuesday and investigators have turned over the case to the Coroner.

According to police, the park will remain closed for an undetermined period of time.

Police say they investigated a similar incident at the same location about a year ago and now both incidents are being reviewed to determine if they are connected.

2 Hamilton teenagers charged with drug trafficking after routine traffic stop

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at 416-314-410 or the Hamilton Police Division 20 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

Click to play video 'Forensic anthropologist helps with 3 cases of unidentified human remains' Forensic anthropologist helps with 3 cases of unidentified human remains
Forensic anthropologist helps with 3 cases of unidentified human remains
Hamilton Police, Human Remains, Hamilton news, Coroner's Office, Eastport Drive, suspected human remains, Windermere Basin Park
