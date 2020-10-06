Suspected human remains found in Hamilton park: police

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after suspected human remains were found at Windermere Basin Park in Hamilton.

Hamilton police were called to the park on Eastport Drive on Tuesday and investigators have turned over the case to the Coroner.

According to police, the park will remain closed for an undetermined period of time.

Police say they investigated a similar incident at the same location about a year ago and now both incidents are being reviewed to determine if they are connected.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at 416-314-410 or the Hamilton Police Division 20 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

