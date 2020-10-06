Small diesel spill contained at Midland, Ont., harbour: officials

Send this page to someone via email

A small diesel spill that’s estimated to be about five to 10 gallons of fuel is being cleaned up at the harbour in Midland, Ont., town officials say.

Late Monday afternoon, Midland’s harbour master Rick Dalziel noticed a sheen on the water and the smell of diesel at the town’s harbour.

Read more: Cleanup underway after diesel fuel spills into southeast London stormwater pond

Dalziel notified Midland town staff and the Ontario Ministry of Environment Spills Action Centre before the Coast Guard investigated the potential size and spread of the spill.

“Our storm sewer system was investigated as a possible source, however there was no sign of any diesel fuel within the system, and the boats still in the harbour did not show any indications of being the source either,” Midland’s environment and infrastructure executive director, Andy Campbell, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Coast Guard estimates this was approximately five to 10 gallons of diesel fuel. One litre of diesel fuel has the potential to spread over 3,000 square metres.”

Midland has hired a cleanup crew to take care of the spill. At this time, there hasn’t been evidence of other diesel spills, so the investigation has been closed.

Absorbent mats were laid in the water to help extract the diesel fuel, and the Coast Guard looked over the area by helicopter Tuesday morning to see if there were signs of diseel at other areas at the Midland harbour

“This situation appears to be contained and the potential spread avoided,” Campbell added.

Cleanup crews are expected to be at the Midland harbour for the rest of Tuesday.

1:53 Train derailment in Toronto spills 1,200 litres of diesel fuel Train derailment in Toronto spills 1,200 litres of diesel fuel