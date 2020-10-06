Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged for stunt driving near elementary school in Bedford, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 6:15 pm
Image of a detector device.
Image of a detector device. Peel Regional Police / Twitter

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man with driving over the posted speed limit on Tuesday in Bedford, N.S.

At 1:30 p.m., police said one of their members saw a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Dartmouth Road near Eaglewood Drive.

READ MORE: Police investigate reported bank robbery in Halifax

“The officer captured the vehicle’s speed at 115 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. This intersection is in close proximity to an elementary school,” police said in a press release.

According to authorities, a 19-year-old Bedford man was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Violent crash simulation warns kids to drive safely' Violent crash simulation warns kids to drive safely
Violent crash simulation warns kids to drive safely

In addition, the man was suspended from driving for one week and his vehicle was seized and towed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

The driver was also ticketed for displaying an altered plate.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHalifax Regional PoliceSpeedingDangerous DrivingStunt drivingBedfordDartmouth RoadEaglewood Drive
Flyers
More weekly flyers