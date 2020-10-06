Man charged for stunt driving near elementary school in Bedford, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man with driving over the posted speed limit on Tuesday in Bedford, N.S.

At 1:30 p.m., police said one of their members saw a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Dartmouth Road near Eaglewood Drive.

“The officer captured the vehicle’s speed at 115 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. This intersection is in close proximity to an elementary school,” police said in a press release.

According to authorities, a 19-year-old Bedford man was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

In addition, the man was suspended from driving for one week and his vehicle was seized and towed.

Police said the fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

The driver was also ticketed for displaying an altered plate.