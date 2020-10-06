Menu

Crime

Woman dead, husband charged with murder after police called for ‘disturbance’ at Mississauga home

By Jessica Patton Global News
The scene of a homicide in Mississauga.
The scene of a homicide in Mississauga. John Hanley/Global News

Peel police say a woman is dead and her husband is in custody after officers were called to a Mississauga home early Tuesday.

Emergency services responded to a disturbance call to a home on Galbraith Drive, near Barwell Road just before 6:30 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a female victim in her 50s suffering from traumatic injuries.

Const. Kyle Villers said she died as a result of her injuries.

Villers said the woman’s husband, Stephen Kerelchuk, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He will be appearing in a court on Wednesday.

Villers also said a teenage girl, the couple’s daughter, was home at the time of the incident.

Homicide has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

