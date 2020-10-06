Menu

Comments

Traffic

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Hagersville crash

By Don Mitchell Global News
Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have completed an on-site investigation and reopened a stretch of roadway near Hagersville, Ont., where a motorcyclist was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Monday evening.

Investigators believe the rider lost control when he drove southbound through a construction area on Highway 6 at Concession 10 Walpole just before 7 p.m. on Monday.

Read more: Driver faces charges after single-vehicle crash near Milton

The 53-year-old rider was ejected from his bike in the crash and was transported to Hamilton General Hospital via Ornge air ambulance with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have other information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

