Crime

Peterborough man charged with pointing firearm in parking lot: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 9:13 am
A Peterborough man is accused of pointing a firearm at two others. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with weapon offences after an investigation in a Lansdowne Street parking lot on Monday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:45 p.m., a man and two others got involved in an altercation in a Lansdowne Street parking lot.

It’s alleged the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at both individuals who were eventually able to leave the area and call police.

Officers found the suspect, who they say had a BB gun.

Randy Hiorns, 20, of Burnham Court, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 28.

