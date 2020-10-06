Peterborough man charged with pointing firearm in parking lot: police

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with weapon offences after an investigation in a Lansdowne Street parking lot on Monday evening.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:45 p.m., a man and two others got involved in an altercation in a Lansdowne Street parking lot.
It’s alleged the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at both individuals who were eventually able to leave the area and call police.
Officers found the suspect, who they say had a BB gun.
Randy Hiorns, 20, of Burnham Court, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 28.
