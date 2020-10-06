Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Toronto home sales surged 42% to set new September record

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2020 6:23 am
File photo - for sale sign.
File photo - for sale sign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

TORONTO — It was the best September on record for Toronto home sales, with 42.3 per cent more sales closing last month than in September 2019.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says 11,083 existing homes were sold in September, at an average price of $960,772.

The board says the 14 per cent year-over-year price jump was led by low-rise housing, while the condo market was slower.

Read more: TRREB says home sales hit record for August in GTA

Board president Lisa Patel says extremely low borrowing costs contributed to the record-breaking sales figures, as did built-up demand left over from the stunted spring season.

Trending Stories

The real estate market has been playing catch up after sales plunged in the spring, when COVID-19 lockdowns prevented home showings.

Story continues below advertisement

As of the end of September, the board says home sales for the year were one per cent higher than in the first nine months of 2019.

Click to play video 'September Calgary home sales and prices surprise experts; open house activity drops' September Calgary home sales and prices surprise experts; open house activity drops
September Calgary home sales and prices surprise experts; open house activity drops
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto Real EstateToronto housing marketToronto home salestoronto homesToronto Real Estate MarketToronto Regional Real Estate BoardToronto home sales September
Flyers
More weekly flyers