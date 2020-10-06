Menu

Traffic

2 pedestrians injured by vehicle in Coquitlam, B.C. intersection

By John Copsey Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 1:03 am
Two pedestrians have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Coquitlam Monday evening.
Two pedestrians have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Coquitlam Monday evening. Global News

Two pedestrians were struck at a Coquitlam, B.C., intersection early Monday evening and taken to hospital.

BC Emergency Health Services told Global News they received a call at about 6:34 p.m. with reports of pedestrians struck at the intersection of Pinetree Way and Tantalus Court.

Paramedics cared for and transported two patients to hospital with serious injuries, according to BCEHS.

A black Mercedes could be seen parked near the intersection where the collision occurred.

The road has been closed to traffic while RCMP investigate.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
