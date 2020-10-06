2 pedestrians injured by vehicle in Coquitlam, B.C. intersection

Two pedestrians were struck at a Coquitlam, B.C., intersection early Monday evening and taken to hospital.
BC Emergency Health Services told Global News they received a call at about 6:34 p.m. with reports of pedestrians struck at the intersection of Pinetree Way and Tantalus Court.
Paramedics cared for and transported two patients to hospital with serious injuries, according to BCEHS.
A black Mercedes could be seen parked near the intersection where the collision occurred.
The road has been closed to traffic while RCMP investigate.
