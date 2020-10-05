Kingston police K9 unit Zeus dies suddenly

One of Kingston police’s K9 units, Zeus, died suddenly over the weekend.
According to a tweet from the Kingston Police Association, Zeus died unexpectedly Sunday evening.
The tweet offered condolences to Zeus’s handler, Const. Jeff Dickson. As a duo, Dickson and Zeus have been serving the Kingston community for the best part of a decade.
“Const. Dickson and Zeus were responsible for countless suspect tracks, helping locate missing persons and arrests. Your service will be missed by your co-workers and the community,” the Kingston Police Association said.
Trending Stories
In April, Zeus underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumour in his shoulder, but seemed to have recovered. It’s still unclear what caused Zeus’ death.
RCMP K9 Cadet Awareness
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments