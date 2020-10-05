Menu

Bill to amend law on assisted dying in Canada reintroduced 2 months before court deadline

Canada

Kingston police K9 unit Zeus dies suddenly

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 5:18 pm
Kingston police's canine unit Zeus died unexpectedly over the weekend.
Kingston police's canine unit Zeus died unexpectedly over the weekend. Kingston police

One of Kingston police’s K9 units, Zeus, died suddenly over the weekend.

According to a tweet from the Kingston Police Association, Zeus died unexpectedly Sunday evening.

The tweet offered condolences to Zeus’s handler, Const. Jeff Dickson. As a duo, Dickson and Zeus have been serving the Kingston community for the best part of a decade.

Read more: Man arrested by Kingston police canine unit after fleeing crash scene

“Const. Dickson and Zeus were responsible for countless suspect tracks, helping locate missing persons and arrests. Your service will be missed by your co-workers and the community,” the Kingston Police Association said.

Trending Stories

In April, Zeus underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumour in his shoulder, but seemed to have recovered. It’s still unclear what caused Zeus’ death.

Click to play video 'RCMP K9 Cadet Awareness' RCMP K9 Cadet Awareness
RCMP K9 Cadet Awareness
