Kingston police K9 unit Zeus dies suddenly

One of Kingston police’s K9 units, Zeus, died suddenly over the weekend.

According to a tweet from the Kingston Police Association, Zeus died unexpectedly Sunday evening.

The tweet offered condolences to Zeus’s handler, Const. Jeff Dickson. As a duo, Dickson and Zeus have been serving the Kingston community for the best part of a decade.

“Const. Dickson and Zeus were responsible for countless suspect tracks, helping locate missing persons and arrests. Your service will be missed by your co-workers and the community,” the Kingston Police Association said.

In April, Zeus underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumour in his shoulder, but seemed to have recovered. It’s still unclear what caused Zeus’ death.

