Missing northern Manitoba man last seen on Opaskwayak Cree Nation

RCMP in The Pas are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old man from northern Manitoba.

Police said Morris Linklater, who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon, was last seen at his home on Opaskwayak Cree Nation on Sept. 29.

Linklater is described as five feet seven inches tall and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or to submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

