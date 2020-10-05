Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Missing northern Manitoba man last seen on Opaskwayak Cree Nation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 5:01 pm
Morris Linklater.
Morris Linklater. RCMP Manitoba

RCMP in The Pas are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old man from northern Manitoba.

Police said Morris Linklater, who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon, was last seen at his home on Opaskwayak Cree Nation on Sept. 29.

Read more: RCMP seeking man from The Pas in connection with gun manufacturing

Linklater is described as five feet seven inches tall and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police are concerned for his well-being.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or to submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video 'Missing person or just a missing purse? Mystery bundle leaves unanswered questions' Missing person or just a missing purse? Mystery bundle leaves unanswered questions
Missing person or just a missing purse? Mystery bundle leaves unanswered questions
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPmissing personMissing ManMissing TeenRCMP ManitobaThe PasOpaskwayak Cree NationThe Pas RCMPOCNMorris Linklater
Flyers
More weekly flyers