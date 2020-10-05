2 suspects sought following residential break and enter in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are looking for two suspects following a residential break and enter last month.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 4:20 a.m. on Sept. 26, two men gained entry into a residence on Lindsay Street North.

The suspects entered through a ground-floor window, police said.

Sgt. Dave Murtha says investigators believe the suspects fled from the home shortly after entering.

On Monday, police released stills from video surveillance of the two suspects at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or submit anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

