Okanagan weather: warm, dry and sunny start to the week

Sunshine returned to the Okanagan to start the first full work week of October.

Temperatures are also on the rise, headed up to around 22 C Monday afternoon.

The upper ridge of high pressure that brought in the sunshine will keep skies mostly sunny both Tuesday and Wednesday with a few more clouds possible in the Shuswap and North Okanagan.

Clouds roll back into the Okanagan on Thursday. SkyTracker Weather

The mercury make it back into the low 20s through Thursday when a few more clouds roll in across the region as the ridge starts to break down.

Mostly cloudy skies will linger on Friday as daytime highs drop into the upper-teens before falling into the mid-teens for the long weekend with waves of rain pushing through.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

