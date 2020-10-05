Edmonton lawyer pleads guilty to impaired driving causing death in 2018 fatal collision

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton lawyer pleaded guilty Monday to a charge related to a fatal collision in 2018.

Shane Stevenson was originally charged with impaired driving causing death, being impaired while causing an accident that led to a death and failing to stop at the scene of a fatal accident in an April 2018 collision that left 16-year-old Chloe Wiwchar dead.

He pleaded guilty Monday morning to impaired driving causing death.

Wiwchar was heading home from her boyfriend’s home the night of April 15, 2018. She got off the bus and went to use a crosswalk at Kingsway and Tower Road when she was struck by a pickup truck. EMS responded to the scene and rushed Wiwchar to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The truck left the scene but was followed by an off-duty police officer who had stopped for Wiwchar to cross the road. Police arrested the driver of the truck a short time later, just north of 107 Avenue near 108 Street.

After hearing the guilty plea Monday, Wiwchar’s mother, Holly Lucier, burst into tears in the courtroom.

At least a dozen victim impact statements will be heard at court.

Stevenson has been out on bail since the collision and will remain out on bail until he is sentenced. Sentencing will be put over to another date, which has not yet been set.

With files from Sarah Ryan, Global News.

