Comments

Canada

Cyclist dies after being struck by transport west of Carleton Place: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 11:04 am
OPP are investing a fatal collision involving a cyclist and a transport west on Highway 7 west of Carleton Place Sunday night.
Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a collision that left a cyclist dead west of Carleton Place.

On Sunday, shortly before 10 p.m., police say a transport collided with a cyclist who was towing a trailer on Highway 7 between Ramsay Concession 5A and Townline Road West.

The cyclist was transported to hospital but later did as a result of his injuries, police say.

OPP have identified the cyclist as 28-year-old Keith Laing of Elizabethtown-Kitley Township.

Police are still investigating the incident. Highway 7 was reopened Monday morning.

