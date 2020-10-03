Daryl Cooper resigns from Sask Party campaign after advancing COVID-19 conspiracies

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Party’s campaign will undergo a shakeup following the resignation of one of its candidates. Tweet This

On Saturday, the Saskatchewan Party announced its candidate for Saskatoon Eastview, Daryl Cooper, has resigned.

FULL COVERAGE: 2020 Saskatchewan Election

In recent days, Cooper had come under fire for controversial comments he made on social media about COVID-19 that undermined scientific evidence.

“The content and views that Mr. Cooper interacted with on social media are concerning and are not representative of the values of the Saskatchewan Party, our leader, or our members,” said the party in a statement. “As such the Saskatchewan Party accepted his resignation.”

His replacement will be announced before the nomination period ends on Oct. 10.

Story continues below advertisement

In May, Cooper promoted COVID-19 conspiracy theories on his campaign’s Facebook page in a post titled “The Origin of COVID-19″.

In total, seven theories were listed, including the falsehood that coronavirus is linked to 5G technology, or that sunspots could cause pandemics. Both assertions are unfounded.

Screen grabs of Daryl Cooper’s controversial Facebook post from May 13, 2020. Screen grabs of Daryl Cooper’s controversial Facebook post from May 13, 2020. Screen grabs of Daryl Cooper’s controversial Facebook post from May 13, 2020. Facebook

As reported and uncovered by Press Progress, Cooper also liked several tweets from people sharing QAnon conspiracy theories.

Story continues below advertisement

Cooper could not be reached for comment, but on Friday he told CBC he deleted the posts because the theories are not supported by science and they don’t come from credible sources.

Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe called Cooper’s social media activity “concerning” although he admitted he “knew very little about the nature of the content” that was shared.

“This government continues to get medical health advice from (the province’s chief medical health officer) Dr. Shahab and his team,” Moe said Saturday while on the campaign trail in Prince Albert.

Moe said the government will continue to get its advice from health officials, not from social media.

“When it comes to that scientific evidence, these are not places we go for advice.”

More to come…