Crime

1 dead after North York shooting, 2 men seen fleeing the area: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2020 9:06 am
Police said they received reports of the shooting at 5:14 a.m. Saturday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northwest side.

It happened just after 5 a.m. at a building in the North York area.

Police say three people were shot and two men were spotted fleeing the scene.

Officers attempted life-saving measures but one of the victims was pronounced dead.

The other two were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are not yet identifying the victim or releasing any suspect information.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
