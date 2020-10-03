1 dead after North York shooting, 2 men seen fleeing the area: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northwest side.

It happened just after 5 a.m. at a building in the North York area.

Police say three people were shot and two men were spotted fleeing the scene.

Officers attempted life-saving measures but one of the victims was pronounced dead.

The other two were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are not yet identifying the victim or releasing any suspect information.

SHOOTING:

Whitburn Cres + Keele St

* 5:14 am *

– In a building

– 3 people shot

– 1 person with life threatening injuries

– 2 men seen fleeing

– Officers with victim

– Life saving measures attempted

– Victim has succumbed to their injuries

– Pronounced deceased#GO1876749

^dh pic.twitter.com/jZMxc6PpzQ — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement