Alberta Energy Regulator confirms 150,000 litres of crude oil leaked from pipeline near Hardisty

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Energy Regulator says that 150,000 litres of crude oil leaked from a pipeline about 29 kilometres southwest of Hardisty this week.

“The release has been contained to the company’s lease site and no impacts to wildlife or waterbodies have been reported,” the AER said in an email to Global News on Friday. “Cleanup operations are underway.

“The cause of the incident is unknown at this time.”

The AER said it was informed of the release of oil by Calgary-based AlphaBow Energy Ltd. on Sept. 30.

READ MORE: Emails show how oilpatch lobbied Alberta Energy Regulator for coronavirus relief

According to the AER, the cause and circumstances of the leak will be reviewed.

“If we determine that AlphaBow is not in compliance with our requirements, we have a number of compliance and enforcement tools to bring them back into compliance,” the AER said.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to AlphaBow Energy but has yet to receive a response.

Watch below: Some recent Global News videos about pipelines.