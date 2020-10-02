Police investigating shooting on Mohawk road in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating a shooting on the Mountain they say happened just before 2 p.m. Friday on Mohawk Road east of Upper James Street.

Police spokesperson Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said the incident was initially called into 911 as a car crash, but later determined by officers arriving on scene as actually a shooting.

“The victim was travelling west down Mohawk when a car pulled up beside him and opened fire,” said Ernst.

“The victim’s car collided with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.”

Investigators say the suspect vehicle – believed to be a white four-door Volkswagon – then fled the scene.

The driver of the targeted car was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, say police.

An area between Upper James and Terrace Drive was closed off for an investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-2377.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Hamilton Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Mohawk and Upper James in #HamOnt. There is a heavy police presence in the area and traffic will be affected. Please avoid the area as police investigate the incident. Media Officer is on the way to the scene. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 2, 2020