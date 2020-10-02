RCMP charge 2 men in murder of Colton James Cook

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say two men have been arrested and charged in the ongoing murder investigation of a man who was reported missing last week and found dead two days later.

Police say 26-year-old Colton James Cook was reported missing on Sept. 27. The same day, police found a burned vehicle in Yarmouth County and partial remains near the vehicle.

On Sept. 29, police found identifiable remains near the intersection of Saunders Road and Raynardton Road in the same area.

On Thursday, police arrested 57-year-old Robert Charles Rogers and 36-year-old Wayne Richard Crawford in Digby County in connection to the murder.

Rogers and Crawford have been charged with murder and interfering with human remains, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

1:34 Matthew Raymond murder trial hears from forensic analysist Matthew Raymond murder trial hears from forensic analysist

Crawford is set to appear in Yarmouth court Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m. and Rogers is set to appear in Shelburne court Oct. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Police say investigators are still on scene and ask the public to stay away from the area. The investigation is ongoing.