Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP charge 2 men in murder of Colton James Cook

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 5:15 pm
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nova Scotia RCMP say two men have been arrested and charged in the ongoing murder investigation of a man who was reported missing last week and found dead two days later.

Police say 26-year-old Colton James Cook was reported missing on Sept. 27. The same day, police found a burned vehicle in Yarmouth County and partial remains near the vehicle.

On Sept. 29, police found identifiable remains near the intersection of Saunders Road and Raynardton Road in the same area.

Read more: N.S. RCMP now investigating missing person as homicide

On Thursday, police arrested 57-year-old Robert Charles Rogers and 36-year-old Wayne Richard Crawford in Digby County in connection to the murder.

Trending Stories

Rogers and Crawford have been charged with murder and interfering with human remains, police say.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Matthew Raymond murder trial hears from forensic analysist' Matthew Raymond murder trial hears from forensic analysist
Matthew Raymond murder trial hears from forensic analysist

Crawford is set to appear in Yarmouth court Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m. and Rogers is set to appear in Shelburne court Oct. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Police say investigators are still on scene and ask the public to stay away from the area. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideMurdermissing personMurder Investigationmurder chargeColton James CookRobert Charles RogersWayne Richard Crawford
Flyers
More weekly flyers