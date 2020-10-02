Londoners mourn sudden passing of accessibility advocate Gerry LaHay

In a testament to the mark he left on the community, politicians, friends, and local activists are sharing their grief over the passing of Londoner Gerry LaHay, whose death following a brief battle with a sudden illness was announced Friday morning.

LaHay was well-known for his work to improve accessibility in the city and was extremely open and honest about his own struggles and personal experiences as he worked to connect with others and affect positive change.

“Gerry exceeded my expectations on what a resident can give their community through his kind and firm accessibility advocacy,” wrote Councillor Elizabeth Peloza.

“Gerry was a constant source of wit, wisdom, and never hesitated to raise his voice against injustice,” wrote MPP Terence Kernaghan.

Jeff Preston, advocate, motivational speaker, and assistant professor of disability studies at King’s University College at Western University called the loss “devastating,” tweeting that LaHay came to speak to his students last year.

“Like many of us online, my students were captivated by his wisdom and energized by his passion for making the world a kinder, more accepting place.”

Megan Walker of the London Abused Women’s Centre noted that “Gerry overcame many obstacles and used his life experiences to advocate for change.”

“I was blessed to have received Gerry’s support,” she wrote. “During tough times, he was the first person to reach out to see how I was. I will miss him.”

We are deeply saddened to hear that Gerry LaHay has passed away. He was a dedicated advocate and our community was better for the work he did for London. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) October 2, 2020

Coun. Arielle Kayabaga, whose ward LaHay lived in, released a statement, saying “there aren’t enough words” to honour him.

“He went through his own share of trials with his health but in the midst of that he would remain a constant pillar to not only me, but to many of you in London,” she said.

“Gerry had a big heart and I will forever be grateful that our paths crossed.”

LaHay’s impact in the community was evident in the quick response to a GoFundMe set up by Dad Club London president Jeremy McCall.

In less than three hours, the fundraiser already surpassed its goal of $2,500 for LaHay’s two children, Phil and Sarah, as well as the Amputee Rehabilitation Program at St Joseph’s Health Care. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, $3,541 had already been raised.

Friends – #LdnOnt lost a titan today in @GerryLaHay . His friends @coraliew @steveof101 and I can see the huge list of lives Gerry touched this morning, and would like to mobilize the offers of support for the family:https://t.co/YkNdrTFn6Z Please support and share 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pN0n0kFCQE — Jeremy (@JMcCall54exiled) October 2, 2020

In the GoFundMe, McCall described LaHay as “a dad, a friend, an advocate, and a wonderfully kind and funny human being.” He wrote that LaHay had a long and successful career in food services before leaving that work due to health issues.

“He struggled in the later years of his life, losing both legs to diabetic infection, and also surviving a suicide attempt,” McCall wrote.

“Gerry took an experience that would have shattered many, and built it into impact and positivity. He spoke truth to power in terms of our society’s need to be kind to each other, and to support those who are living with both obvious disabilities and invisible struggles. He empowered his pain and struggle into hope and encouragement for others.”

LaHay’s friendliness and open nature allowed him to connect with others and encourage empathy and understanding. In July 2019, while using a wheelchair as he waited for prosthetics, LaHay let Londoners “roll a mile in his wheels,” to allow them to experience the difficulty of navigating on sidewalks in need of repair.

LaHay was fondly remembered for his sense of humour and love of raisins. Some grieving Londoners even posted about eating raisins for breakfast or grabbing a buttertart, with raisins of course, to honour LaHay.

He was also an avid writer, authoring multiple self-published books and frequently posting on his blog, The Pantsless Rambler.

“Despite living on ODSP, Gerry showed us all that it took was an internet connection, a kind heart, and the confidence and humility to share and be vulnerable in order to impact real and measurable change,” McCall wrote.

Most recently, as a member of the city’s accessibility advisory committee, LaHay contributed to the city’s Community Diversity and Inclusion Strategy (CDIS) and spoke to councillors alongside CDIS chair, priority 3, Shobhita Sharma, on Sept. 22.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Shocked and really sad: That's how I feel hearing about @GerryLaHay this morning. Saw him last week at a committee meeting and I will always remember him the way he was that day – resilient, positive, and a HUGE supporter for bringing about positive change in #LdnOnt. — Shobhita Sharma (@LdnOntShobh) October 2, 2020

Saddened to learn of @GerryLaHay's passing. His commitment to accessibility, both in terms of advocacy and awareness, made #LdnOnt a better and more fair community. My deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and loved ones. — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) October 2, 2020

I am deeply saddened to report that our friend & #LdnOnt advocate @GerryLaHay passed earlier today after a brief battle with a sudden illness. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Ta2UoXjKGy — Lincoln McCardle (@Canucklehead_ca) October 2, 2020

Through Twitter, we have all met amazing and kind Londoners who touch our lives every single day. Today, let’s fill up Twitter with all the incredible stories and thoughts we can share about London’s @GerryLaHay! 💛 #KindnessMatters #LDNONT — Kindness Matters (@KindnessLDNONT) October 2, 2020

Last year, @GerryLaHay came to speak to my class @kingsatwestern. Like many of us online, my students were captivated by his wisdom and energized by his passion for making the world a kinder, more accepting place. What a devastating loss for #ldnont 💔 — Jeff Preston (@jeffpreston) October 2, 2020

I’ve written this tweet so many times and deleted it so many times. There aren’t enough words to honour @GerryLaHay and the friend that he was to me and many of you in #ldnont! We will miss you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ejOCh0W8tp — Arielle Kayabaga (@ArielkeK) October 2, 2020

The sun shines a little less bright today as we have lost our good friend @GerryLaHay Gerry exceeded my expectations on what a resident can give their community through his kind & firm accessibility advocacy. Thinking of all those who admired him, called him friend, loved him pic.twitter.com/36b6BDcspl — Elizabeth Peloza (@ElizabethPeloza) October 2, 2020

I am deeply saddened to hear of @GerryLaHay’s passing. Gerry was a constant source of wit, wisdom, and never hesitated to raise his voice against injustice. He made #LdnOnt a better place with his passion and advocacy, and he will be sorely missed. — Terence Kernaghan NDP (@kernaghant) October 2, 2020

Really sad to hear about @GerryLaHay. He was a kind and wise man. I just read through our recent DMs — everything from political advice to parenting tips. #ldnont we have lost a fierce advocate & a bright light. Your rest is earned. Thanks for leaving us a better city. 💔 — Kate Graham (@KateMarieGraham) October 2, 2020

Just gutted to hear that @GerryLaHay passed away. He was such an effective advocate for making our city accessible and for folks living with low income. I will miss his voice. If you haven't read his writing, here's a good place to start: https://t.co/ckOAS2fFVK — Jesse Helmer (@jesse_helmer) October 2, 2020

I am saddened at the sudden passing of my friend @GerryLaHay Gerry was a clear, consistent, & passionate voice in our community. He always pushed me to see the world from different vantage points. For that, and our many engaging conversations, I am forever grateful. — Josh Morgan (@JoshMorganLDN) October 2, 2020

A month ago today @GerryLaHay & I were enjoying coffee, talking municipal issues. But our chats over the past couple of years included being dads, coaching, movies & music as much as sidewalk snow clearing or committee work. His passing is a real loss for #LdnOnt. #RIP 😢 — Shawn Lewis (@shawnwlewis) October 2, 2020

I’m really just at a loss for words.@GerryLaHay was an incredible man and a fierce advocate for the #ldnont community. Just the other week, he was in front of City Council. But more importantly, he was a friend. Today, my heart feels a little empty with this news. pic.twitter.com/JCoQiJuCYx — Kelly Elliott (@kellyelliottmcm) October 2, 2020

