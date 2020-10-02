Menu

Traffic

Major weekend road closures for sections of highways 20 and 13

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 12:41 pm
Brayden Jagger Haines

It might be best for drivers to stay parked at home as major road closures will be scattered throughout the Montreal road network this weekend.

Highway 20

Map of major weekend road closures.
Map of major weekend road closures. MTQ

Highway 20 will be completely closed between the Turcot and the St-Pierre Interchange.

The closure will get underway Friday at 10 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

A section of the autoroute will be reduced to one lane in both east and westbound directions.

Work crews discovered cracks along the Highway 20 overpass that meets the 520.

The configuration will remain in place for an undetermined amount of time, according to Quebec Transport Ministry spokesperson Gilles Payer.

“It will remain in place until inspectors find the cause of the cracks,” Payer said.

 Highway 13 and 40 interchange

Both northbound and southbound directions of Highway 13 will be completely closed beginning Friday at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday.

The closures will affect Exit 6 and the Highway 40 East entrance.

Crews will be involved in reconstruction work of the overpasses and reorganization of interchange, according to Payer.

The work will also cause the closure of the access ramp from the 40 west to 13 south, directions Dorval, starting at 10:30 pm until Monday.

