Federal offender, 2 others arrested after Kingston police foil fentanyl trafficking operation

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say three people were arrested last week, including a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, after they discovered fentanyl was being sold from a home close to two local schools.

On Sept. 23, Kingston police’s emergency response team searched a home directly across from a public school and a block away from another public school in the city’s north end.

Police say fentanyl was being sold from the home.

Read more: Parole board says convicted sex offender in Kingston no longer safe to live in society

That day, 33-year-old Whitney Morrow was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, but a male police target was missing from the home that day, according to a police news release.

The next day, Kingston police arrested 32-year-old William Bryant, who they say was breaching his release conditions. He was found on Compton Street in Kingston’s north end.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say another man, Dillon Noble-Albertson, 23, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was found at the same location and arrested.

OPP issued the warrant for Noble-Albertson’s arrest late last week for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

He is serving a four-year and eight-month sentence for armed robbery, assault causing bodily harm, break and enter, possession of a weapon and assaulting police.