Federal offender, 2 others arrested after Kingston police foil fentanyl trafficking operation

Kingston police say three people were arrested last week, including a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, after they discovered fentanyl was being sold from a home close to two local schools.
On Sept. 23, Kingston police’s emergency response team searched a home directly across from a public school and a block away from another public school in the city’s north end.
Police say fentanyl was being sold from the home.
That day, 33-year-old Whitney Morrow was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, but a male police target was missing from the home that day, according to a police news release.
The next day, Kingston police arrested 32-year-old William Bryant, who they say was breaching his release conditions. He was found on Compton Street in Kingston’s north end.
Police say another man, Dillon Noble-Albertson, 23, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was found at the same location and arrested.
OPP issued the warrant for Noble-Albertson’s arrest late last week for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
He is serving a four-year and eight-month sentence for armed robbery, assault causing bodily harm, break and enter, possession of a weapon and assaulting police.
