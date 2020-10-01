City of Calgary opens pre-roll consultation period for property owners Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is offering non-residential and multi-residential property owners a preliminary review of their 2021 assessment values before they’re finalized and delivered next year.

The Pre-Roll Consultation Period opens on Thursday and will run until Nov. 27 — that’s three weeks longer than previous years. Officials said the program has been extended this year to allow commercial, industrial, retail, office and multi-residential property owners to access their preliminary values and meet with the city’s assessment team.

“Pre-Roll is an integral part of our commitment to continuously improve customer service in assessment,” acting city assessor and director of assessment Eddie Lee said in a news release Thursday.

“City assessors meet with owners and their agents to further exchange data and trend information, so that both parties can feel confident that the value placed fairly represents the market value for that property based on the July 1, 2020 valuation date.”

Lee noted participating in the Pre-Roll program will allow owners to better anticipate their share of property taxes in the upcoming year.

“Helping owners understand market changes and associated tax implications is a key benefit of this program,” he said. Tweet This

Preliminary values will be available to property owners through their Assessment Search accounts, which provide several new online tools this year, including a preliminary tax calculator.

In Calgary, every assessed value goes through three levels of confirmation — internal checks and balances, provincial oversight and a review by property owners. Officials noted these steps ensure that property owners receive fair and equitable assessments for the purpose of tax distribution.

Following this Pre-Roll Assessment period, Lee added that the next opportunity for Calgary property owners, including residential, to check, review and compare their home and commercial property values will start in January of 2021.