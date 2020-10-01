Canada’s artistic swim team halts training after complaints from athletes

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canada’s artistic swim team has halted training in the wake of complaints from athletes.

Canada Artistic Swimming chief executive officer Jackie Buckingham would not identify the exact nature of the complaints.

She says an investigation is underway into the conduct of personnel in the team’s training environment in Montreal.

The national artistic swim team, formerly known as the synchronized swim team, recently began training again at Olympic Park Sports Centre after a hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Quebec unanimously passes motion to prevent sexual assault against athletes

The national team, which includes 18 swimmers from across Canada, suspended training Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

0:27 Feds threaten to cut funding to sport groups who fail to address abuse Feds threaten to cut funding to sport groups who fail to address abuse