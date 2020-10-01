Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Canada’s artistic swim team halts training after complaints from athletes

By Staff The Canadian Press
In this July 16, 2019 file photo, members of team Canada perform during the FINA Swimming World Championships 2019 at the Yeomju gym in Gwangju, South Korea. Canada's artistic swim team has halted training at it's Montreal facility after complaints from athletes. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
In this July 16, 2019 file photo, members of team Canada perform during the FINA Swimming World Championships 2019 at the Yeomju gym in Gwangju, South Korea. Canada's artistic swim team has halted training at it's Montreal facility after complaints from athletes. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA

Canada’s artistic swim team has halted training in the wake of complaints from athletes.

Canada Artistic Swimming chief executive officer Jackie Buckingham would not identify the exact nature of the complaints.

Read more: Survey of Olympic, Paralympic athletes in Canada reveals alleged abuse in sport

She says an investigation is underway into the conduct of personnel in the team’s training environment in Montreal.

The national artistic swim team, formerly known as the synchronized swim team, recently began training again at Olympic Park Sports Centre after a hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories

Read more: Quebec unanimously passes motion to prevent sexual assault against athletes

The national team, which includes 18 swimmers from across Canada, suspended training Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Feds threaten to cut funding to sport groups who fail to address abuse' Feds threaten to cut funding to sport groups who fail to address abuse
Feds threaten to cut funding to sport groups who fail to address abuse
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Montreal sportsmontreal olympic stadiumOlympic Park Sports CentreAthlete complaintsCanada Artistic Swimmingnational artistic swim teamsynchronized swim team
Flyers
More weekly flyers