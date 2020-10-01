Menu

Comments

Canada

U.S. military base housing Canadian troops in Iraq attacked

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Canada resuming some military operations in Iraq' Canada resuming some military operations in Iraq
WATCH ABOVE: Canada resuming some military operations in Iraq (Jan. 2020)

OTTAWA – Canadian troops involved in the six-year-old war against ISIS risk being caught in the middle of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iraq.

Read more: Canada focused on defeating ISIL amid ‘sensitive’ relations with Iraq: commander

The dispute between Washington and Baghdad revolves around the rising threat posed by Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq, which have stepped up their attacks against U.S. targets in recent weeks.

That includes several rocket attacks against the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and a strike on Wednesday targeting an American military base that is also home to dozens of Canadian soldiers.

Click to play video 'Trump says U.S. troops to leave Iraq ‘at some point’' Trump says U.S. troops to leave Iraq ‘at some point’
Trump says U.S. troops to leave Iraq ‘at some point’

U.S. military officials say the rockets did not hit the base located near the city of Irbil in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, and the Department of National Defence said all Canadian troops at the base were safe.

Canada has around 170 military members in Iraq, including an undisclosed number of special forces soldiers working out of Irbil and another group participating in a NATO-led training mission in the south.

Read more: Canada will withdraw from Iraq if government expels all foreign troops: defence minister

Canada’s ambassador to Iraq joined other allies in expressing concern about attacks against diplomatic missions in Baghdad after a meeting with Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Wednesday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
ISISIslamic StateIraqCanadian ForcesISILCanadian troops in IraqISIS in IraqCanadian Forces in IraqCanadian Forces Iraq attackCanadian Forces US base Iraq attacked
