Environment Canada issues frost advisory for southern Saskatchewan

Environment Canada is advising that southern Saskatchewan is expected to be blanketed by frost by Thursday morning.
The temperature will be dropping down below zero on Wednesday night, and together with light winds and clear skies, there will be a prime environment for frost to develop, according to an Environment Canada alert issued Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday is the last day this year that the federal department will be issuing a frost advisory.
Such alerts are sent out to warn against the potential damage to crops and plants during the outdoor growing season, which is coming to an end for 2020.
Overnight frost damaging to gardens
