Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Environment Canada issues frost advisory for southern Saskatchewan

By Roberta Bell Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 7:11 pm
Environment Canada says is advising of widespread frost developing across southern Saskatchewan overnight by Thursday morning.
Environment Canada says is advising of widespread frost developing across southern Saskatchewan overnight by Thursday morning. Reuters / File

Environment Canada is advising that southern Saskatchewan is expected to be blanketed by frost by Thursday morning.

Read more: What to harvest from your garden when frost is in the forecast

The temperature will be dropping down below zero on Wednesday night, and together with light winds and clear skies, there will be a prime environment for frost to develop, according to an Environment Canada alert issued Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday is the last day this year that the federal department will be issuing a frost advisory.

Trending Stories

Read more: Harvest progressing rapidly in Saskatchewan as some areas hit hard by frost

Such alerts are sent out to warn against the potential damage to crops and plants during the outdoor growing season, which is coming to an end for 2020.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Overnight frost damaging to gardens' Overnight frost damaging to gardens
Overnight frost damaging to gardens
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WeatherTemperatureHarvestFrostFrost AdvisoryGrowing SeasonFreezing markdamage cropsfrost SK
Flyers
More weekly flyers