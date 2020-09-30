Waterloo Regional Police switch to new radio communication platform

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have moved to a new two-way voice radio communication platform.

“The P25 Voice Radio System is state-of-the-art technology that will benefit not only emergency services in Waterloo Region but the community as a whole,” chief Bryan Larkin said.

All transmissions will be digitally encrypted under the new system which police say will enhance public security as it will make it more difficult for troublemakers to hack.

“This modernized voice radio system will increase officer safety, confidentiality and operational security,” Larkin said.

The police say local fire departments are also using the system which came with a hefty $30-million price tag.

Other regional agencies will also migrate to the new system in the coming months.

