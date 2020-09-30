Menu

Crime

Brampton driving school instructor charged with sexual assault

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 8:53 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a driving instructor operating in Brampton has been charged with two sexual offences involving a minor.

Police allege a 16-year-old girl, who was a student at Sunny’s Driving School, was victimized by the suspect during an in-car driving lesson.

The girl did not suffer any physical injuries, police said.

Police said the suspect advertised his services through online classified websites, but his driving school is not an authorized or an accredited school through the province of Ontario.

The suspect has been identified as 61-year-old Sukhbinder “Sunny” Saini, a resident of Brampton.

He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police said they believe there may be more victims who have not yet reported similar incidents to police and are encouraging them to speak to investigators.

Anyone with information can contact the Special Investigations Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3400 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 or online.

