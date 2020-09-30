Menu

Crime

Guns seized from West Kelowna, B.C. home in connection with murder investigation

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 12:50 am
RCMP officers seized at least two dozen guns from a West Kelowna residence Tuesday afternoon.
RCMP officers seized at least two dozen guns from a West Kelowna residence Tuesday afternoon.

Police seized approximately two dozen guns from a residence in West Kelowna’s McDougall Creek Estates mobile home park.

John Anderson said he was shocked to return home Tuesday afternoon to find RCMP officers with a search warrant seizing his guns inside.

The search warrant was issued in connection with the murder of investigation of Cory Patterson and the attempted murder of Eric Sosa.

On Aug. 30, a 34-year-old man drove himself to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Patterson was found dead in the man’s car.

Fatal shooting in Kelowna now a homicide investigation, say police

RCMP said the two Kelowna men had been driving in the McCulloch Road area of Kelowna when they were shot.



Anderson believes police suspect his son has some sort of involvement.

RCMP urge witnesses to come forward after fatal shooting incident in Kelowna

“Because I’m a gun owner, they want to take my guns because of something they suspect my son of doing,” he said.

Anderson said he doesn’t know where his son is and isn’t currently speaking to him.

He was adamant his guns have not been used in any crime.

RCMP have not responded to requests for comment.

Police investigate two shootings in Kelowna in less than a week, one of them that turned deadly
Police investigate two shootings in Kelowna in less than a week, one of them that turned deadly

 

