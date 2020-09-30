Guns seized from West Kelowna, B.C. home in connection with murder investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police seized approximately two dozen guns from a residence in West Kelowna’s McDougall Creek Estates mobile home park.

John Anderson said he was shocked to return home Tuesday afternoon to find RCMP officers with a search warrant seizing his guns inside.

The search warrant was issued in connection with the murder of investigation of Cory Patterson and the attempted murder of Eric Sosa.

On Aug. 30, a 34-year-old man drove himself to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Patterson was found dead in the man’s car.

RCMP said the two Kelowna men had been driving in the McCulloch Road area of Kelowna when they were shot.

Anderson believes police suspect his son has some sort of involvement.

“Because I’m a gun owner, they want to take my guns because of something they suspect my son of doing,” he said.

Anderson said he doesn’t know where his son is and isn’t currently speaking to him.

He was adamant his guns have not been used in any crime.

RCMP have not responded to requests for comment.

