Canada

Once-ousted former executive director James Favel back with Winnipeg’s Bear Clan patrol

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 12:13 am
Winnipeg's Bear Clan Patrol has added James Favel to it's board of directors, just months after he and the group parted ways.
John Woods / The Canadian Press

Less than two months after he was ousted as executive director, James Favel is back with the Winnipeg Bear Clan Patrol.

The group held its annual general meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 29, electing Favel and five others to serve as the board of directors.

Favel received eight more votes than the second place member.

Read more: James Favel out as executive director of Winnipeg’s Bear Clan Patrol

The group and Favel parted ways on July 31st, though there was never a reason given for why it happened.

Up until that point, Favel had been with the group since it was re-formed following the tragic death of Indigenous teenager Tina Fontaine, whose body was found in the Red River in 2014.

The group officially reformed in July 2015. Currently, it operates out of the Ndinawe Drop In, located on Selkirk Avenue in Winnipeg’s North End.

Read more: A look at Bear Clan Patrol, a neighbourhood watch group in the Manitoba manhunt

The Bear Clan runs several patrols in Winnipeg’s north and west ends, as well as in the West Broadway and Point Douglas neighbourhoods.

The group says the new board of directors will have its first meeting in the coming days.

–With files from Shane Gibson

ManitobawinnipegElectionbear clan patrolBear ClanJames FavelBear Clan board of directors
