Once-ousted former executive director James Favel back with Winnipeg’s Bear Clan patrol

Less than two months after he was ousted as executive director, James Favel is back with the Winnipeg Bear Clan Patrol.

The group held its annual general meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 29, electing Favel and five others to serve as the board of directors.

Favel received eight more votes than the second place member.

The group and Favel parted ways on July 31st, though there was never a reason given for why it happened.

Up until that point, Favel had been with the group since it was re-formed following the tragic death of Indigenous teenager Tina Fontaine, whose body was found in the Red River in 2014.

The group officially reformed in July 2015. Currently, it operates out of the Ndinawe Drop In, located on Selkirk Avenue in Winnipeg’s North End.

The Bear Clan runs several patrols in Winnipeg’s north and west ends, as well as in the West Broadway and Point Douglas neighbourhoods.

The group says the new board of directors will have its first meeting in the coming days.

–With files from Shane Gibson

