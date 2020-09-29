Positive case of COVID-19 identified at midtown Kingston Tim Hortons

Send this page to someone via email

An employee at a Kingston Tim Hortons has tested positive for COVID-19, according to public health and the restaurant chain.

The Tim Hortons at 2435 Princess St. was closed overnight Monday for cleaning after a positive case was identified at the restaurant.

“The affected team member’s last shift was on September 19th. This team member and those who worked with them are self-isolating for 14 days and will be supported through Tim Hortons corporate and restaurant owner COVID-19 compensation fund to make up for any lost wages,” a statement from Tim Hortons read.

Public health has confirmed that the Tim Hortons employee was one of the people who tested positive over the weekend.

“We are unable to disclose any details surrounding the case until it has been disclosed by the business/management/etc. unless there is the need to identify for contact tracing purposes,” public health said in an emailed statement Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second time this month that Tim Hortons has closed one of it’s Kingston locations due to COVID-19.

The drive-thru at 2821 Princess St. and the attached Esso gas station were both closed Sept. 16 and cleaning crews were onsite sanitizing the interior of the building the next day.

The company said it closed the location after learning one of its employees had tested positive for the virus, though public health officials said there was never a positive test result associated with anyone working at that address.

Neither Tim Hortons or public health has clarified what happened at the first Tim Hortons location that closed down this month.