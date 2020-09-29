37-year-old woman found dead following house fire in Greenshill, N.S.

Pictou District RCMP is investigating a fatal house fire on Salem Loop in Greenhill that occurred Tuesday.

RCMP said that upon their arrival to the scene at 8:21 a.m., a 37-year-old woman from Greenhill was found inside the home and was taken to hospital by EHS.

“She was pronounced deceased a short time later. No one else was inside the residence at the time,” police said in a press release.

The RCMP said it is investigating the cause of the fire with assistance from the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal.

“The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious at this time, however the investigation is ongoing,” said the release.